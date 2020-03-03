e-paper
Home / Board Exams / Kerala HC orders CBSE to allow 28 students to write class 10 exam

Kerala HC orders CBSE to allow 28 students to write class 10 exam

Justice S V Bhatti directed the CBSE to issue hall tickets to the students and admit them for the examination, and also take a decision on ther exam centre, the court said.

board-exams Updated: Mar 03, 2020 19:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kochi
The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to allow 28 students of an authorised school to appear for the ongoing class X examination being conducted by the board.

The students of the Arooja Little Star School at Thoppumpady were unable to take the board exam as their institution did not have CBSE affiliation.

Justice S V Bhatti directed the CBSE to issue hall tickets to the students and admit them for the examination, and also take a decision on ther exam centre, the court said.

The court also directed the students to follow the rules of the CBSE to appear for the exams.

The High Court gave the directive to the CBSE after the the Kerala government informed that the students, who studied CBSE syllabus, could not be allowed to appear for the class X examination being conducted by the state board.

Last week, the High Court had directed the state government to consider allowing the students to appear for the class X examination being conducted by the state board.

In an interim order on a petition by a trust running the school, the court had directed Director General of the Education Department to consider issuing a government order to facilitate the students write the examination.

Meanwhile, the CBSE on Tuesday informed the High Court that the Arooja Little Star School lacked basic facilities like proper classrooms and toilet facilities.

The court had pulled up the CBSE for allowing such a situation where the students could not write the Class X board exam.

The manager of the school and her husband were arrested and booked under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

