100 Hours 100 Stars: Fever Network’s non-stop tribute to Covid warriors kicks off

Updated: May 03, 2020 13:23 IST

Fever Network, home to radio stations Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Radio One, has kicked off a one-of-its-kind digital carnival, ‘100 Hours, 100 Stars - A Non-Stop Tribute to COVID warriors’, the largest such initiative by any FM radio station in the world. The event, which began yesterday (May 2), features performances by and interviews with 100 celebs, which includes global artistes, Bollywood stars sports personalities, politicians, authors, stand-up comics, indie artistes, renowned chefs and spiritual leaders of India, along with Covid-19 warriors and survivors.

As the name suggests, it offers 100 hours of continuous content, to laud frontline workers who are risking their others in the fight against the disease. Primie Minister Narendra Modi himself has lauded Fever’s initiatives on social media.

Aimed at generating donations to the PM-CARES FUND, the non-stop activity will also have RJs from all the three radio stations in conversations with the global and Indian stars, from their respective homes. The digital fes is also simulcasted across the socia media handles of the three brands.

Talking about the initiative, Harshad Jain, CEO – Radio and Entertainment, HT Media Ltd and Next Mediaworks Ltd. said, “In our efforts to show solidarity to those affected by COVID-19, we, at Fever Network are committed to uniting people in the fight against this global pandemic. ‘100 Hours, 100 Stars’ is our way of thanking the real super stars of today’s time, the COVID-19 warriors. We strongly believe that music and entertainment have the power to spread positivity and hope during these challenging times we use the power of media to do our bit for the society. We thank all those who’ve partnered with us to make‘100 Hours, 100 Stars’ a resounding success.”

The featuring celebs include names such as Sonakshi Sinha, Shashi Tharoor, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Kiran Bedi, Bhuvan Bam, Asha Bhosle, Raja Kumari, Sourav Ganguly, Rajdeep Sardesai, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Shaan, Javed Akhtar, Amit Trivedi, Vishwanathan Anand, Amish Tripathi, Rana Daggubati and Baichung Bhutia among many others.

Ganguly, happy to be part of the initiative, says he didn’t mind the lockdown initially. “I didn’t mind the lockdown initially. Don’t usually get to spend a lot of time at home…. since the past many years have been travelling very often due to my work commitments. These 30 days have given me a chance to spend quality time with my family. Happy to be part of this great initiative.”

Sonakshi Sinha wishing to fly away to Maldives once the lockdown is over calls it her favourite place in the world. “I love the sea and I just want to dive into the ocean! Though I don’t know when people will be comfortable travelling again. I’m also missing all my friends and want to meet them as soon as the lockdown is over.”

#100Hours100Stars nation's biggest Digital Carnival starts today at 6 PM and brings together the most prolific names from the world of Movies, Politics, Sports and more to rally up donations towards #COVID relief efforts as part of the #PMCARES fund @narendramodi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/sfZJYNpslk — Fever FM (@FeverFMOfficial) May 2, 2020

Singer Benny Dayal misses “human interaction” the most. “The actual interpretation of what one says through their music comes only through human interaction,” he says, making an appeal to the audience to generously donate towards the PM Cares Fund and do the bit for nation building.

Singer Shaan desires to do a live performance post lockdown, “even if it’s just for 4 people”. But he notes, “A massive storm has hit us, and at this time it is only safe indoor.”