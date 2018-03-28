102 Not Out trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor bring a weird father-son combo onscreen

Trust Amitabh Bachchan to do something new with every film, and then he gets the support of another veteran of the calibre of Rishi Kapoor. The two prove why there is still a lot left in them that we have not seen. On Wednesday, the makers of 102 Not Out released the film’s trailer and it’s 2 minute 55 second of sheer fun.

It begins with a 102-year-old father, played by Amitabh Bachchan, who is full of life and wants to be the oldest person alive on earth. Rishi Kapoor plays his 75-year-old son who is living a dull life without much to look forward to. Most of the household decisions are taken by the father who has a boisterous and overpowering personality. The son is suffering from an inner guilt, at least it seems so. The twist in the tale comes when the father suddenly announces that he is going to send his son to an old-age home and he is doing so happily.

The trailer is full of light moments that would bring a smile to your face. In fact, there is a love angle involving Rishi Kapoor too. It seems his wife is still alive but they are living separately. Amitabh’s father wants to fill that breach but will he succeed? The trailer is full of slice-of-life moments and the fact that a child will be a child to parents, even if the age is 75.

Umesh Shukla, who has given a thought-provoking yet entertaining film Oh My God in the past, returns to direction with 102 Not Out, and he can boast of an original story.

The film has been produced by Sony Pictures, SPE Films India, Treetop Entertainment and Umesh Shukla’s Benchmark Pictures. The film, which also features Jimit Trivedi, will hit the screens on May 4, 2018.