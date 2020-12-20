e-paper
Home / Bollywood / 2020 taught us the value of work and freedom, which we were denied: Aftab Shivdasani

2020 taught us the value of work and freedom, which we were denied: Aftab Shivdasani

The actor admits that people are still sceptical to shoot as many actors have tested positive on shoots. “Covid-19 is dangerous as it has affected many people severely so we have to be careful.

bollywood Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 15:37 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Mumbai
He is looking forward to celebrating Christmas in London, which is “beautiful this time of the year”.
         

After testing negative for Covid-19 and recuperating, Aftab Shivdasani flew to London, UK to be with his new-born daughter and wife, in October. The actor calls 2020 a wonderful learning experience “as it taught us all a lot”. Since the lockdown in March, it has been a challenging year in many ways for many people, including him as he tested positive for Covid-19.

“For me, personally, the year was eventful as my wife and I became parents. And, yes, I had Covid but 2020 taught me to value health and life. Now, that the vaccine is out, it is still early days. Never in the history of mankind has a vaccine been invented so soon- in nine months. Usually, it takes years to make. I am not in a hurry to get the vaccine. Moreover, my body is still producing anti-bodies, so I am relatively safe,” says Shivdasani.

The actor was happy with the positive response of his web show, Poison 2, and adds while shoots for new projects are on, it is on a slow pace. “I am looking at a few films and web shows next. A lot of things are going to get better in 2021. This year taught us to value one’s work and freedom which we were denied. I shot in between the pandemic and that was an experience too. There aren’t a lot of shoots happening as people are taking it slow. It is still early days. Though the precautions are being taken at shoot, there are cases of people testing positive every few days and not just actors but technicians, sportsmen, politicians etc. We are not out of the woods yet. The pandemic is still on. Covid-19 is dangerous as many people have suffered a lot due to it. In the industry, there is a certain amount of scepticism but people also realise that this is our livelihood and we have to work. They are going about with certain precaution protocols in place,” shares the actor.

He is looking forward to celebrating Christmas in London, which is “beautiful this time of the year”. “They have gone into a lockdown but gyms, malls and retail shops are open and one can’t sit and eat in restaurants but can take takeaways. Cases are rising but there is no comparison with cases in India. What is lovely is that during the festive season, everything is light up and though it’s cold yet people are outside, wearing masks and enjoying themselves,” he says.

