50 years of Amitabh Bachchan: Karan Johar says ‘honoured to be able to watch his genius unravel in front of our eyes’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 12:49 IST

As Amitabh Bachchan completed 50 years in Bollywood on Thursday, several fans, friends and followers wished him well on social media. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who directed Amitabh in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, hailed him as an inspiration and congratulated his ‘proud son’, actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Reacting to Abhishek’s tweet celebrating Amitabh’s 50 years in cinema, Karan wrote on Twitter, “He will remain the most inspiring story in the world of entertainment! Words alone cannot describe his achievements...we are all honoured to be able to watch his genius unravel in front of our eyes! Congratulations to the proud son.”

He will remain the most inspiring story in the world of entertainment! Words alone cannot describe his achievements...we are all honoured to be able to watch his genius unravel in front of our eyes! Congratulations to the proud son❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/FZ3atkZmQF — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 7, 2019

Abhishek had kick-started the celebrations by sharing a heartfelt post on Twitter along with a throwback picture of his father. He wrote, “Not just as a son, but as an actor and a fan... We are all blessed to witness greatness! There is so much to admire, to learn and even more to appreciate. Several generations of cinema lovers get to say we lived in the times of BACHCHAN!!!”

Thousands of Amitabh fans also expressed their joy and congratulated him on social media. A fan wrote on Twitter, “Agree with every word. Whole country finds a role model, a father figure in him. And through all the different phases of his journey, he has remained as somebody to look up to when one thinks of how to act in a given situation. Congratulations to us, we lived in the times of B!” Another wrote, “So true...and even beyond his incredible acting...he’s a great human being.”

The 77-year-old actor began his career in Bollywood with 1969 film Saat Hindustani. He gained popularity in the 1970s after working in films like Zanjeer, Deewaar, and the blockbuster Sholay. The actor, who was recently announced as the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, has worked in over 190 Indian films in his five-decade-long career.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan says doctors have warned him to take time off work as son Abhishek celebrates his 50 years in films

Last seen onscreen in Badla, Amitabh is also the recipient of four National Film Awards for his performances in Agneepath, Black, Paa and Piku. He was honoured with Padma Vibhushan - the country’s second-highest civilian honour - in 2015.

Meanwhile, Abhishek, who was last seen in Manmarziyaan, is all set to star in his next outing The Big Bull. He will also essay a role in Anurag Basu’s yet-untitled movie, also starring Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Pankaj Tripathi, and will appear in the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more