A glimpse of India’s most stylish 2018: It gets bigger and better

After six successful editions of HT Most Stylish in Delhi and Mumbai, the most celebrated style event in the country got even bigger and better. This year, it turned into the first edition of India’s Most Stylish, hosted by Hindustan Times (HTMS 2018). Attended by top names from the world of politics, entertainment, and sport, among others, the affair was high on glamour.

In line with the theme of the night, Court Decadence — as envisaged by style curator and designer Manish Malhotra — every nook and corner of HTMS 2018 spelled grandeur. Sparkling chandeliers with “a massive 45-feet installation”, an elaborate arrangement of flowers, red velvet curtains mounted on balconies, and the LED screen on the stage added to the visual drama of the set, which looked every inch spectacular with its rose-gold colour palette.

Artificial balconies were created and chandeliers were mounted to give the India’s Most Stylish set a royal look and feel.

Set designer Dipankar says, “The theme was picked from an era when people splurged. While doing up the set, I thought how would a diva dress up and conduct herself? It was all about transporting people in Mumbai to a completely different world altogether.”

He adds that the set design had to be in accordance with the taste of the guests. “It was appropriate because people, who deserve to win these awards, deserve a special enclosure and canvassing.”

Not just that, there was so much emphasis on the lighting. “We wanted to light up the set differently, so we gave everyone an on-ground experience. Each time a star came up on the stage, the entire light theme would change suiting their personality, so that led to a very personalised experience.”

The LED screen with changing colour theme added to the visual drama on stage.

Also, a lot of chandeliers and mirrors were put around to create multiple reflections. Stunned by the whole experience, celebrity guests were elated to be a part of the evening. Actor Taapsee Pannu, who got Rising Star of Style award, says, “HT Style Awards are the only style awards I’ve been attending for the past two years. This year, the set was really grand. The entire decor looked so classy.”

Actor Freddy Daruwala, who graced the red carpet, feels that HTMS 2018 is by far one of the best indoor awards he has attended. “From the welcome and the entry passage to the dome — the way the event was planned in totality was fantastic. The set spoke for itself — perfect epitome of style and panache.”

The massive 45-feet chandelier installation looked absolutely stunning.

Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish Awards 2018 will telecast on Star World on March 3, 2018 at 8pm.

