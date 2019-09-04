e-paper
Wednesday, Sep 04, 2019

Aadhaar poster: Vineet Kumar plays man who believes everything media tells him, gets his life ruined by a card

The first poster for Vineet Kumar’s Aadhaar is out and it shows him burdened under the weight of Aadhaar cards.

bollywood Updated: Sep 04, 2019 16:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Aadhaar poster: Vineet Kumar plays a simple man who is caught in the web of Aadhaar cards.
Aadhaar poster: Vineet Kumar plays a simple man who is caught in the web of Aadhaar cards.
         

The first poster for Vineet Kumar’s upcoming film Aadhaar is out. The film stars Vineet as simple man from a village, who gets caught in the government’s Aadhar card scheme.

Drishyam Films shared the poster with details about the film. It will premiere at the 24th Busan Film Festival. “Meet Pharsua, the first person from his village to enrol for a card that can ru(i)n his life! Here’s the first look of #AADHAAR, a dramedy directed by National Award Winner Suman Ghosh (@sg61us). We’re delighted to have our World Premiere at the 24th @busanfilmfest! @ManMundra,” the tweet read.

 

The poster shows Vineet dressed simply in a sweater, jacket and a pair of pants, carrying a duffle bag over his shoulders. A string of Aadhaar cards is stacked like dominos against him, about to topple him off his feet. He is standing on the logo for Aadhaar.

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, Vineet had said that of all his upcoming project, Aadhaar is the one he is most excited about. “I feel, it has come out pretty good, I saw a first edit of the film and I feel it is something on the lines of Mukkabaaz. Not similar, of course, this is a completely different subject and film. But the level, I would say. The part is that the film is not pro-Aadhar or anti-Aadhar. We have ensured it is an objective portrayal of what the common man felt (while getting a card made during the initial days of Aadhar’s introduction),” he had said.

Directed by Suman Ghosh, the film said to be about a man who believes what the media feeds him, wants to get an Aadhar card and is then stuck in the system, unraveling various dark truths about the system.

Vineet will soon be seen on upcoming Netflix original, Bard of Blood, starring Emraan Hashmi and Shobhita Dhulipala. Vineet plays an Indian intelligence officer in the film.

He will also be seen in Kargil Girl with Janhvi Kapoor and in Saand Ki Aankh with Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar. Vineet rose to fame with Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz in 2018.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 16:37 IST

