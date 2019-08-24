Vineet Kumar Singh says ex-commandos trained him for Bard of Blood, reveals details about film on Aadhar card

bollywood

Mukkabaaz star Vineet Kumar Singh celebrates his 39th birthday on Saturday and is excited with several big projects lined up for release. Netflix unveiled the trailer for Bard of Blood featuring Emraan Hashmi and Shobhita Dhulipala alongside Vineet, recently. The platform will also premiere another show, Betaal, with Vineet as the lead. Both Bard of Blood and Betaal are produced by Shah Rukh Khan.

Vineet has just returned from Georgia where he was shooting Kargil Girl, a biopic on fighter pilot Gunjan Saxena starring Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi. While he still has 4-5 days of the shoot left, he is currently back home, for his birthday. He decided to sacrifice the party for a few more script narrations and meetings.

In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, Vineet shares he was surprised to see his sister and Mukkabaaz co-writer Mukti Singh arrange for decorations and celebrations even as he was locked in his room, reading up after declaring he would rather not party this year for lack of time.

Talking about Bard of Blood, which will premiere on Netflix in September, Vineet says, “I am grateful that my OTT debut is with Red Chillies and Netflix, couldn’t have asked for a better debut. My character required a lot of learning. I had to learn the culture, music and language of where my character operates.”

“We had ex-commands coming down to Mumbai and training us in the ways and techniques used for actual operations. We were also trained in the use of various types of guns –the guns that are used in the Afghanistan Taliban region – where the story takes us,” he adds.

Asked about the conflict between his character and Emraan’s, as hinted in the trailer, Vineet says, “That is a small hint of the layers in the story. As the story unfolds, more layers will be unveiled, but I can’t say much about it now.”

A happy Vineet says he is in a good space right now with six projects in his hands – Bard of Blood, Betaal, Saand Ki Aankh, Aadhar, Kargil Girl and Tryst With Destiny. “When they saw the first edit of Bard of Blood, they called to rope me for the lead in Betaal. It was a sweet surprise and happened in a matter of days.”

Talking about his other venture lined up for release soon- Saand Ki Aankh where Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar play shooter dadis, Vineet says, “I play this man who gave the gun in the hands of these ‘dadis’, the man who struggled against the society and trained them.”

However, Vineet is most excited about a project that is in post-production but is, as yet, least talked about – Aadhar. Directed by Suman Ghosh, the film said to be about a man who believes what the media feeds him, wants to get an Aadhar card and is then stuck in the system, unraveling various dark truths about the system.

“I feel, it has come out pretty good, I saw a first edit of the film and I feel it is something on the lines of Mukkabaaz. Not similar, of course, this is a completely different subject and film. But the level, I would say. The part is that the film is not pro-Aadhar or anti-Aadhar. We have ensured it is an objective portrayal of what the common man felt (while getting a card made during the initial days of Aadhar’s introduction),” he added.

