Bard of Blood trailer: Emraan Hashmi, Netflix follow up Sacred Games with Mission Impossible-style mayhem

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:55 IST

Netflix India has released the first trailer for the upcoming spy series, Bard of Blood, starring Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. The show has been produced by Shah Rukh Khan and is the first release as part of his deal with the streaming giant.

Emraan plays Kabir Anand, who after escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, is uprooted from his job as an English professor and is sent into action as Adonis, the code name that he used when he was a RAW agent.

The 2.40-second trailer opens in Balochistan, where a terrorist appears to be sanctioning the execution of alleged Indian spies. Rajit Kapoor, who seems to be playing a government official, demands that they send in their best man: Kabir Anand.

Instantly, the show’s more mainstream tone is noticeable. The action is louder, the dialogues are delivered with a distinct Bollywood touch, as Kabir leads two other spies, played by Sobhita Dhulipala and Vineet Kumar Singh, into enemy territory.

Most of the action seems to be set in the highlands of Pakistan, as the central trio of Indian spies infiltrate the dangerous territory. There is a hint of personal backstory as well, especially in Kabir’s relationship with Jaideep Ahlawat’s character, who seems to be some sort of double agent. Interestingly, Ahlawat also appeared in 2018’s hit spy film, Raazi, which was appreciated for its restrained look at the world of espionage.

Directed by Te3n’s Ribhu Dasgupta, Bard of Blood also stars Kirti Kulhari, Amyra Dastur, Shashank Arora, and others. The series arrives a little more than a month after the second season of Sacred Games, on September 27.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 15:52 IST