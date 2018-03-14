Aamir Khan leaves Thugs of Hindostan shoot, celebrates birthday with wife Kiran Rao. See their pics, videos

Bollywood star Aamir Khan, who turns 53 on Wednesday, took a break from his Thugs of Hindostan shooting in Jodhpur (Rajasthan) and flew to Mumbai to celebrate his birthday with his wife Kiran Rao. The actor arrived in Mumbai this afternoon and was greeted by Kiran at the airport.

While Aamir was casually dressed in a Tshirt and jeans, Kiran wore a yellow kurta and paired it with white pants. Aamir was seen holding flowers at the airport.

Later, Aamir arrived at his residence at Freeda Apartments where he cut his birthday cake along with Kiran and mediapersons.

Aamir Khan cuts his birthday cake. (PTI)

“I shot with Amitji last night itself. It’s true that he has pain in the shoulder and back. But this film also has a lot of action scenes for him. I think it is after a lot of years that you will see Amitji doing a lot of action. So, it’s definitely a challenging film for him and he is coping very well with it,” Aamir told the media.

“He has had a shoulder and back injury. The pain had got aggravated day before, but he is better now,” he added.

Pictures and videos of the celebrations are already going viral online, check them out here:

Aamir Khan was shooting for Thugs of Hindostan in Jodhpur. He will star in the film alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. Thugs of Hindostan is an adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. It is being directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya of Dhoom fame.

