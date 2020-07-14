e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira takes fans inside new home, shares a peek of her ‘favourite spot’

Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, shared a picture of her ‘favourite spot’ in her new apartment. See it here.

bollywood Updated: Jul 14, 2020 15:48 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ira Khan shared a picture of her ‘favourite spot’ in her new home.
Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, moved into her own apartment earlier this month and has been sharing glimpses of the house since then. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to post a picture of her ‘favourite spot’ in her new home.

In the picture, Ira was seen sitting on a lounge chair in a cosy corner with a wooden table. She wrote in her caption, “Everyone should have a favourite spot... #myspot #morningroutine #coffeetable #ikea #happyplace #favourite #sowhatifitsblurry #home.”

 

On July 2, Ira had shared a few pictures of her apartment and written, “Look at my new home... #movingout #myspace #firsttime #newbeginnings #milestone #cantwait #lettheadultingbegin #manvshouse.” She has moved in with her close friend Danielle Pereira.

 

Ira is not keen on following in Aamir’s footsteps and becoming an actor. She is more inclined towards direction and made her directorial debut last year with a play titled Euripedes’ Medea, starring Hazel Keech in the titular role. The play was produced by veteran actor Sarika under her banner NautankiSa Productions.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Ira said that she was ‘not intimidated’ by the fact that she was one of the youngest on the sets of her maiden play. She also shared the sage advice given to her by Aamir.

“He said that the play is the most important thing and I can’t be nice about things. The play is the priority and I needed to make decisions as the director of the play, and not keep anyone’s feelings in mind. You cannot forsake your work because of how someone would feel about it,” Ira said.

Meanwhile, Aamir will be seen playing the titular role in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, a licensed adaptation of the Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh.

