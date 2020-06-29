Aamir Khan’s Ghulam co-star Javed Hyder forced to sell vegetables to survive, shares inspiring TikTok videos. Watch

bollywood

Aamir Khan’s Ghulam co-star Javed Hyder is selling vegetables to make ends meet and is proud to earn his own bread during Covid-19 pandemic. The actor is popular on TikTok where he regularly shares videos of him selling veggies on the street.

Dolly Bindra recently shared a TikTok video of Javed on her Twitter account and captioned it, “He is an actor aaj woh sabzi bech raha hain javed hyder”. The video shows Javed standing on the roadside with his vegetable cart and handing over tomatoes to a customer. He is seen grooving to the song Duniya Mein Rehna Hai To Kaam Kar Pyaare as he goes about selling vegetables. A handkerchief which he has been probably using as a mask is seen hanging around his neck.

He is an actor aaj woh sabzi bech raha hain javed hyder pic.twitter.com/4Hk0ICr7Md — Dolly Bindra (@DollyBindra) June 24, 2020

Dolly further wrote on Twitter, “Javed Hyder is an Indian actor associated with the movie ‘Baabarr’ (2009), and TV series ‘Jeannie Aur Juju’ (2012). His 2017 release includes the Hindi drama film ‘Life Ki Aisi Ki Taisi’.” She added in another tweet, “No work due to lockdown mahamari #COVID19.”

Born: India. Javed Hyder is an Indian actor associated with the movie Baabarr (2009), and TV series Jeannie Aur Juju (2012). His 2017 release includes the Hindi drama film Life Ki Aisi Ki Taisi. — Dolly Bindra (@DollyBindra) June 24, 2020

A fan commented to the video, “Respect for his spirit n positivity in difficult situations..May GOD Bless Him.” Another wrote, “Atleast fighting n still struggling !!!!” One more reacted, “Respect for his positive attitude to live life in any condition.” A follower also wrote, “Tym can change everything.. He is doing gud nd setting an example tht never lose hope n ths lyf. Do what ever u can do for ur family to make them happy..well done sir.”

Meanwhile, several television and film actors have left Mumbai for their hometowns in the absence of work. Actor Karan Khandelwal reportedly drove 1400 km to reach his home in Kerala due to financial woes. Actor Shardool Kunal Pandit and Rajesh Kareer also left for their respective hometowns after struggling to find work during lockdown.

