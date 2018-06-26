 Aamir Khan’s son Azad Rao enjoys a football game on Mumbai streets, see pics | bollywood | Hindustan Times
  • Tuesday, Jun 26, 2018
  •   °C  
  • e-paper
Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 26, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Aamir Khan’s son Azad Rao enjoys a football game on Mumbai streets, see pics

Aamir Khan’s youngest son Azad was spotted enjoying a game of football outside his Mumbai residence as it poured on Monday.

bollywood Updated: Jun 26, 2018 18:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Aamir Khan’s youngest son Azad is now six year old.
Aamir Khan’s youngest son Azad is now six year old.

As the people in Mumbai braved rains on Monday, Aamir Khan’s son Azad Rao did what any child would do when it is pouring outside -- he grabbed his football and went out to play.

In pictures that are now viral online, an excited Azad is seen in blue boots and a black poncho as he played football.The six year old child enjoyed the Mumbai rains right outside his residence as Aamir’s staff members struggled to keep pace with his game.

#AamirKhan's son #AzadRaoKhan plays football in the Mumbai rains

A post shared by *GR8Stars* (@gr8.stars) on

Born through surrogacy in December 2011, Azad is Aamir’s third child. He also has a daughter Ira Khan and son Junaid Khan from his first wife, Reena.

Aamir will soon be seen in Thugs of Hindostan with Fatma Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

more from bollywood
Game, set, glory: India’s future badminton stars
Game, set, glory: India’s future badminton stars
Promotional Feature