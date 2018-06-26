Aamir Khan’s son Azad Rao enjoys a football game on Mumbai streets, see pics

As the people in Mumbai braved rains on Monday, Aamir Khan’s son Azad Rao did what any child would do when it is pouring outside -- he grabbed his football and went out to play.

In pictures that are now viral online, an excited Azad is seen in blue boots and a black poncho as he played football.The six year old child enjoyed the Mumbai rains right outside his residence as Aamir’s staff members struggled to keep pace with his game.

Born through surrogacy in December 2011, Azad is Aamir’s third child. He also has a daughter Ira Khan and son Junaid Khan from his first wife, Reena.

Aamir will soon be seen in Thugs of Hindostan with Fatma Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan.

