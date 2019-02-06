Abhishek Bachchan celebrates birthday with Aishwarya and Aaradhya, Amitabh Bachchan joins in

If it is celebration time, it has to be a family affair for the Bachchans. No wonder, the family was out in full force to celebrate the birthday of Abhishek Bachchan. The birthday boy was photographed heading out of the restaurant, with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya.

Keeping it casual, the Manmarziyaan actor was seen in a white sweatshirt, while Aishwarya stepped out in style in a glittering black dress, with her bright red lipstick adding colour to it. Not to be left behind was their daughter Aaradhya, who was seen in pretty pink dress. Both her parents were holding her hands, as they stepped out. In some other pictures, Aaradhya was seen sitting on her mom’s lap, inside the car.

Abhishek’s dad Amitabh and sister Shweta, too, accompanied the couple for the dinner celebration. Also present was Aishwarya’s mom, Vrinda Rai. Since morning though, Abhishek’s industry friends had been wishing him on his big day. Names included people like Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Rohit Shetty, and Suniel Shetty among a host of others.

Check out the pictures from his family celebration here:

Aishwarya Rai spotted with daughter Aaradhya.

Amitabh Bachchan with daughter Shweta Bachchan.

Aaradhya with her parents Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai.

Aaradhya was spotted in a pink net frock. Amitabh and Shweta too joined in to celebrate Abhishek’s birthday. (Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, on their respective work fronts, all three actors are busy: while Amitabh has projects like Brahmastra, Badla and Jhund in his kitty, Aishwarya has a project with Mani Ratnam. Abhishek, meanwhile, was supposed to work in a film titled Gulab Jamun with wife Aishwarya. However, some unconfirmed reports suggest the couple have walked out of the film.

