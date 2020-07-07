Abhishek Bachchan on 20 years in cinema: ‘I don’t like my work; I see so many flaws that need to be rectified’

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 06:34 IST

‘I don’t like my work,” is Abhishek Bachchan’s answer if you ask him to pick his favourite films in a 20-year long career. “When I review my work, I find many flaws that need to be rectified. I am not the person who says ‘well done, good job’, I find flaws everywhere. I think there is room for improvement,” he says candidly.

Films, for Abhishek, are a responsibility that he owes his audience. “I watch my films almost daily, and I make several notes about how to improve. What is nice is if I go back and review my notes about a film I have seen several times, they keep on changing. This is good news because this means I am evolving as an actor.”

The actor who completed 20 years in films on June 30 -- his debut Refugee arrived two decades ago. Ask him how the day was for him and he says, “You are asking me how I celebrated it? I got up, got ready and went to work. That is the best way, according to me.”

Abhishek took a break from acting a few years ago to revaluate and re-energise his craft, returning with Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan. He is now ready to make his digital debut with the Amazon Prime web series Breathe: Into The Shadows. What has changed for Abhishek 2.0? “I am doing the work I want to do, the way I want to do. Before this, I was happy coasting along. The selection process is more focussed now. I always knew what I want to do and what I didn’t want to do, I am just implementing it now.”

Breathe releases July 10 and also stars Nithya Menen and Amit Sadh. Abhishek will also be seen on Disney+ Hotstar later this year as his film, The Big Bull, goes directly-to-digital.