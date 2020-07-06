e-paper
8 years of Bol Bachchan: Ajay Devgn shares behind-the-scene pics, Abhishek Bachchan hints at a sequel

Ajay Devgn celebrates 8 years of Bol Bachchan. Co-star Abhishek Bachchan said he is ready for round 2 and asked director Rohit Shetty if he’s listening.

bollywood Updated: Jul 06, 2020 14:33 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan film has completed 8 years.
Ajay Devgn has shared throwback pictures from the film Bol Bachchan on Twitter. The actor starred in the film with Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan was seen in a cameo.

Sharing a few candid pictures on Twitter, he wrote, “When the Bachchans speak, I listen(especially Amitji) #8YearsOfBolBachchan @amitabhbachchan @bachchan @itsrohitshetty.” Abhishek reacted to the post, “The best time, AJ. Let’s do it again!!! You listening @itsrohitshetty ???”

 

When Ajay shared the same post on Instagram, Abhishek commented, “Round 2, AJ. I’m ready!!!”

Two pictures are from the filming of the title song, which had Amitabh Bachchan joining the cast in a guest appearance. A photo shows the trio chilling between breaks while being surrounded by background dancers. There is also a picture of Abhishek and Ajay in between a discussion with director Rohit Shetty. Another picture shows Ajay sharing something with Abhishek on his cellphone as the latter listens with deep interest.

Bol Bachchan was a comedy film directed by Rohit Shetty. It also starred Asin, Prachi Desai, Krushna Abhishek, Neeraj Vora and Archana Puran Singh.

Meanwhile, Abhishek is gearing up to make his digital debut with the web show Breathe Into The Shadows. He will be seen as a father looking for his missing daughter. The show also stars Nithya Menen and Amit Sadh.

Ajay just released the poster of his upcoming film Maidaan. The film will have a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13. Maidaan is a sports-drama dedicated to the golden years of Indian football. He would be seen essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is known as the founding father of Indian football.

