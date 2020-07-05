Amitabh Bachchan shares story of his house Prateeksha and the tree under which Abhishek-Aishwarya tied the knot

bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan has shared the story of a 43-year-old Gulmohar tree in his bungalow Prateeksha which was recently uprooted during the rains. The actor also shared some unknown facts about the relevance of the tree and how the house was named on a word from one of his late father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s poems.

He opened his latest blog with the story about the tree and wrote, “The day in 1976 we moved into the first house that this generation had ever bought and built, and called its own .. it was planted as a sapling , a mere few inches in its height .. in the middle of the lawn that surrounded the property.” He said “a Palace in the desert land of the North” had given him the inspiration to plant it where he wanted it to be.

Amitabh Bachchan shared the picture of the fallen tree.

Sharing the story behind the name of the house, he wrote, “Babuji saw the house as we invited him and Maa ji to now live with us and named it .. Prateeksha .. it came from a line of one of his works. “Swagat sabke liye yaha par, nahi kisi ke liye prateeksha” .. welcome there is for all in this abode, but we are not waiting for anyone.”

He went on to share that his son Abhishek Bachchan married Aishwarya Rai near the same tree and how all the other festivities took place in its shadow every year. The Bachchans used to celebrate Holika Dahan near the same tree and all other ceremonies were also performed there.

He wrote, “The children grew up around it .. as did the grandchildren .. their birthdays and the festivities of festivals all decorated this GulMohar beautiful tree , with its bright orange flowers that bloomed during the summer .. the children did get married just a few feet away from it .. and it stood guardian above them .. its branches bowed down with the weight of grief and sorrow when the elders passed away .. Babuji, Maa ji .. their prayer meet on the 13th and the 12th day after the passing all within its shadow of grief .. the holika .. the burning of the evil forces a day before the celebrations of Holi , burnt about it .. as did all the lights of Deepavali adorn its branches .. the pooja’s of Satyanarayan and the havans for peace and prosperity , within its watchful grace.”

Amitabh witnessed the release of his film Gulabo Sitabo on Amazon Prime Video last month. He played the role of a grumpy landlord who was very attached to his old house. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film had Ayushmann Khurrana in the role of his tenant.

