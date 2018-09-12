Abhishek Bachchan says he proposed to Aishwarya at TIFF, she has told him not to do it again this time

Abhishek Bachchan is back at the Toroto International Film Festival and has revealed the special connection he has with it. He is there for a screening for his upcoming film Manmarziyaan.

“The last time I was in TIFF,” Bachchan joked, “I proposed to my wife (Aishwarya Rai Bachchcan). She has warned me not to do any such thing this time.”

Fans of Bollywood filled the cavernous Roy Thomson Hall in downtown Toronto to the rafters on Tuesday night for the Gala world premiere of the Anurag Kashyap’s movie, alternately titled Husband Material. It was, as always is the case when a star-driven vehicle from the Mumbai movie industry is unveiled in North America’s leading film festival, a celebratory occasion.

The film’s director, a Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) regular, and his three leading actors – Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal – flew into the city after hectic rounds of promotions back in India for the all-set-for-release romance.

TIFF artistic director Cameron Bailey, introducing Manmarziyaan to its first audience, described Kashyap as “a pure cinephile”. He said: “I just met him backstage. After a big hug, he asked me what films he should watch in the festival. Anurag has a voracious appetite for films... We love the fact that he loves films as much as we do.”

Toronto :Actor Abhishek Bachchanl arrives ahead of the screening of "Husband Material" during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, on Tuesday. (AP)

Director Anurag Kashyap arrives for the premiere of Husband Material at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, September 11, 2018. (REUTERS)

Actor Taapsee Pannu greets fans as she arrives for the premiere of Husband Material at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, September 11, 2018. (REUTERS)

Actor Vicky Kaushal greets fans as he arrives for the premiere of Husband Material at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, September 11, 2018. (REUTERS)

“He has made a pure, joyful masala movie,” Bailey said, adding that he personally loves such films.

He also announced that “Manmarziyaan”, titled “Husband Material” in English, will open in TIFF Bell Lightbox, the festival’s headquarters and principal venue, on September 21, a week after its India release.

Kashyap said: “This is actually the first time that I’ve made a love story... I am grateful to Colour Yellow Films for letting me do the film exactly the way I wanted it.”

He added: “It is always great to come to TIFF. If you love cinema, this is a great place to catch films.”

Referring to Abhishek Bachchan’s return to the big screen after a two-year hiatus, the director said: “I consider myself lucky that he chose to come back with this film.”

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 18:43 IST