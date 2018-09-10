 Manmarziyaan celeb review: Abhishek Bachchan is the modern Mr Darcy, Vicky Kaushal’s lightning | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Manmarziyaan celeb review: Abhishek Bachchan is the modern Mr Darcy, Vicky Kaushal’s lightning

Celebs are raving about Anurag Kashyap’s new movie, Manmarziyaan starring Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

bollywood Updated: Sep 10, 2018 15:57 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Manmarziyaan has celebs raving about Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan’s performances.

Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap is venturing into a new genre with Manmarziyaan and he has received nothing but positive reactions so far. The romantic-comedy, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles, was screened in Mumbai to a select few and at the Toronto International Film Festival as well under its alternate title, Husband Material.

Actor and Anurag’s ex-wife Kalki Koechlin tweeted about the movie after the screening. “I can’t believe you made a rom-com @anuragkashyap72 @vickykaushal09 and @taapsee are lightning and @juniorbachchan is the modern day Mr Darcy. #releasing14thSep,” she wrote in her tweet.

Actor Huma Qureshi, who worked with Anurag in Gangs of Wasseypur, wrote, “Can someone (re)introduce me to bad boy with endearing smile @vickykaushal09 ... @juniorbachchan is the guy every woman needs but not one everyone deserves... and @taapsee is such a patakka #Manmarziyan was seen last night!! @anuragkashyap72 @aanandlrai.” Check out more tweets:

Abhishek, who plays a Sikh in Manmarziyaan, says his paternal grandmother, late Teji Bachchan, who belonged to the community, would have been happy to see him portray this role. When Abhishek’s first look was unveiled, his megastar father Amitabh Bachchan had shared the picture on social media and expressed his pride.

Abhishek told IANS: “Yes, dad shared the picture of my turbaned look and he said that he felt proud. My Dadima (grandmother) was Sikh, so there is an emotional attachment to the whole thing. Though the first time when I wore the turban to get my look done for the shooting, I was more focused on my performance. But later when I saw the footage, I felt special.”

Vicky, who plays a DJ from Amritsar in the film, says the role has given him the opportunity to let loose the wilder side of his personality. “I unleashed my wilder side in Manmarziyaan while playing the character, who is impulsive, colourful, does things without thinking too much... He is free. I rarely got a chance to colour my hair blue and wear such colourful clothes, put a lot of tattoo on my body- in real life. But somewhere that side is hidden in me,” Vicky told IANS.

Giving an insight of her character, Taapsee said: “One of the admirable quality of my character Rumi is that she is very relatable. She is outspoken, little confused, think from the heart and that surely puts her into trouble. I think her outspoken nature is something that I so can relate to.”

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 15:54 IST

