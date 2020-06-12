Abhishek Bachchan talks working with mom Jaya Bachchan for first time

bollywood

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 20:55 IST

Sharing another set of anecdotes as a part of his #RoadTo20 series, actor Abhishek Bachchan on Friday remembered working with his mother and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan for the first time. Abhishek, who will complete 20 years in the Indian cinema by the end of this month, complemented his anecdotes with a road map of his films released in the year 2002.

Remembering the opportunities that the year 2002 brought in for him, the actor said that the year was full of first experiences but the most important one was portraying her mother Jaya Bachchan’s “on-screen son” in Bengali film Desh.

“#RoadTo20. Year - 2002. A year of many firsts!!! But the top would be getting to be part of a film with my mother. Desh, was a Bengali film she was acting in (directed by Raja Sen),” he wrote. Bachchan further shared how he ended up doing a cameo in the film while he was in Kolkata for a function.

“I was in Kolkata for a function when she called me and asked me to visit her. She was shooting near Siliguri in West Bengal. I did. And ended up doing a small cameo as her on-screen son,” Bachchan wrote.

He then shared another memory about the film Om Jai Jagdish, which was also released in 2002. It was veteran actor Anupam Kher’s first film as a director.

“The other would be, being directed by one of my acting teachers, my guru... @anupampkher Om Jai Jagdish was Anupam uncle’s 1st film as a director,” he wrote.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor, producer Rhea Kapoor are waiting for lockdown to end: ‘On our way to get some cocktails after the lockdown’

“He helped me immensely in “opening up as an actor” and shedding my “awkwardness”. One of the best teachers I have ever had!” he added.

Abhishek, who is all set to complete 20 years in Bollywood, had started with the #RoadTo20 series to share his journey in the Bollywood industry as an actor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more