Abhishek Banerjee realised he needs to take acting workshops after Pataal Lok released in the lockdown

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 20:14 IST

One thing that actor-casting director Abhishek Banerjee realised while he was stuck at home for the last three months is that he needs to undertake acting workshops.

“I haven’t done any, and that’s something I believe is very important for actors. The problem with the industry, Mumbai and actors is that we start going from one project to another, and when successful, it leads to money. Somewhere, in between, the entire process takes a back seat. There’s no chance to work on the craft. This is what I’ve understood about myself,” says the 32-year-old.

The actor is basking in the glory of the appreciation his character, Hathoda Tyagi in recent web series Pataal Lok received.

“After people started talking about Tyagi, I thought it’s good that I got this time, otherwise I’d have moved on to another project immediately. I started introspecting; this is exactly the time when I should leave Mumbai and do my workshops with gurus in Kerala and Assam,” he adds.

Ecstatic with the response the web series received, Banerjee says that the biggest compliment was people loving his negative character.

“I think it’s a compliment when the audience comes and tells me how they could understand what’s going on inside me without me having to say a word. That’s what was expected from the character. I’d have failed if people only hated him,” he shares.

The times are such that despite several entertainment options at hand, stress of the uncertainty can get to anyone. Banerjee agrees and says the point came in his life too.

“If you’re locked down, it’s not just physical, but mental, too. It’s impossible to be happy and cheerful for all this period. What we can do is to look forward to one activity, that can be gardening, or cook food, listen to music, that beats everything,” he says.

