Actor Meera Chopra says she found CBD oil being sold online: ‘Why no regulation if it’s illegal?’

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 08:51 IST

Actor Meera Chopra has tweeted about the ongoing controversy around CBD oil in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Meera said she tried to search for the oil online and found it on Amazon.

Meera, who is actor Priyanka Chopra's cousin, tweeted on Wednesday, “Just asking, how is cbd oil freely available online if its illegal. I checked its avaialble on amazon too. Why no regulation if its illegal? #cbdoil.” She also shared a news report on the last developments in the case.

CBD stands for cannabidiol, a component found in marijuana. It is being heavily discussed in the media after it was reported that Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager Jaya Saha instructed his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty to administer a dosage in his tea. As per a new report, Jaya has confessed to arranging CBD oil for Shraddha Kapoor.

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, has also talked about CBD oil in an interview with CNN News 18. “What Jaya Saha did with Sushant and Rhea was prescribe or send CBD oil which is an extract of ganja leaves which is not a narcotic substance. On the bottle of CBD, you can see it being defined that it does not contain any narcotic substance,” he said.

Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau earlier this month under allegations of sourcing marijuana. The NCB has also summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, among others, for questioning.

In her bail plea on Wednesday, Rhea said in her plea that Sushant had been in the habit of consuming drugs, particularly, “ganja” since even before she got into a relationship with him. While she would sometimes procure drugs for him in “small quantities”, and would also “occasionally pay for them herself,” she was in no way a part of any drug syndicate.

