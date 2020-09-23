Ayushmann Khurrana only Indian actor on Time’s 100 most influential list, Deepika Padukone praises actor

bollywood

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 10:15 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana has been named among world’s 100 most influential people by the Time Magazine. The actor took to Instagram to share how “honoured” he was to be a part of the group. He shares the honour with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, too, has been named in the list.

He wrote on Instagram, “TIME’s list of the 100 Most Influential People in the world is out, I’m honored to be a part of this group: time.com/time100 @TIME #TIME100.” The post was showered with thousands of ‘likes’ within a few minutes and congratulations began pouring in for the Article 15 actor.

Ayushmann says, “I’m truly humbled with the recognition that TIME has bestowed on me. As an artiste, I have only looked to contribute towards bringing a positive change in society through cinema and this moment is a huge validation of my belief system and my journey. I have always believed that cinema has the power to bring about change by triggering the right conversations among people and society. Hopefully, through my content choices, I have been able to contribute towards my country and countrymen.”

Deepika Padukone also appreciated the actor’s film choices in the magazine, “I remember Ayushmann Khurrana vividly from his debut film, Vicky Donor. He had, of course, been a part of the entertainment industry in various other ways for several years before that, but the reason you and I talk about him today is because of the impact he has been able to create through memorable films and iconic characters. Where male protagonist roles often fall into the trap of stereotypical masculinity, Ayushmann has successfully and convincingly transformed into characters who challenge those very stereotypes.”

She said that besides “talent and hard work”, “patience, perseverance and fearlessness” are also the characteristics of those who dare to dream, just like Ayushmann.

Also read: Richa Chadha replies to Sona Mohapatra’s ‘Actresses for Anurag Kashyap’ remark in Payal Ghosh case: ‘I shall protect my name’

Among those who congratulated Ayushmann included his Badhaai Ho co-star Neena Gupta. She wrote, “Oh amazing!” Rapper Badshah wrote, “More power.” Mrunal Thakur commented, “Wow, There you go.” South actor Aishwarya Lekshmi commented, “Woah!!! Thats huge! So happy for you!” Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho also wrote, “Congrats bro so well deserved.” Manav Vij dropped several clap emojis in the comments section

Ayushmann made his debut as a sperm donor in Vicky Donor and went on to depict a blind man in Andhadhun, a man suffering from erectile dysfunction in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, a gay man in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and a bald man in Bala. He is also known for his performance in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Article 15 and Dream Girl.

Follow @htshowbiz for more