Adhyayan Suman: There was a certain momentum happening in my career until the lockdown happened

bollywood

Updated: May 08, 2020 22:50 IST

Quite a lot for actor Adhyayan Suman has been stuck due to the current situation in the country, career-wise. He was writing a film, titled Airport, which he says, is now stalled. There was also an album he was set to cut, a deal for which he was going to sign just a day before the lockdown was announced in March.

He further says, “My first web show had come out a couple of months ago, and there was a certain momentum happening in my career, but I didn’t know this would happen... none of us were prepared. Everyone is coping with it.”

In the lockdown, going out to get groomed at salons and parlours has not been possible. So we have seen many celebs do basic things like haircut at home itself. And Suman went a step ahead -- he shaved off all his hair, adopting a bald look!

He tells us that he did it for his next music video. “I have been busy with my music career,” says Suman, “I was supposed to shoot my song, Main Dhoondne Ko Zamaane Mein, which is a popular song from my film Heartless, and this lockdown happened. I felt it was the right opportunity. I had also been filming for Prakash Jha’s web series, hence wasn’t getting the opportunity to cut or shave my hair. Now that I have the time, I did it to both experiment with my look and shoot the song as soon as the lockdown gets over.”

The 32-year-old also had his girlfriend Maera with him in his house till recently. Suman gushes when you mention her, and says it was ‘wonderful’ having her around. “I was able to spend some time with her. At this point, what do you even do, there is a certain routine you go through… then what? She is not very far away from me. She will come back as the lockdown ends, but I have a strong feeling it’s going to be extended again after the 18th. Fans have always been wonderful to us, ever since Soniyo 2.0 did well. People want to see us together time and again,” he tells us.

Follow @htshowbiz for more.