Aditi Rao Hydari: Whatever effort and energy I have, I’d put that into my acting and not airport looks

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:26 IST

Be it outside the gym, at a restaurant, or while spotted at the airport, celebrities are under this constant pressure and scrutiny to look their best. There have been times when many have been trolled for sporting a no make-up look. Actor Aditi Rao Hydari, who prefers to keep her style simple and subtle when not shooting for a film, or attending an event, feels that in the time of social media, people do receive extreme reactions. But, one should not take that to heart.

“I don’t think about such things too seriously. I would rather find something comfortable and wear it. That’s about it. I can’t think any more than that. When it comes to make-up, I don’t necessarily wear it when I don’t have to. I’m quite comfortable in my own skin. What I do is take good care of my skin, sleep and eat well and stay happy,” says the Bollywood star.

Being an actor, Aditi says she would rather put her mind and soul in bettering her art rather than paying heed to her airport looks that has sort of become the latest fad. “Whatever effort I can I would want to put on acting. My energy is driven towards that and not my airport looks. My work gives me immense pleasure, and when I get work on good stories, with great filmmakers and actor that bring the glow that you see on my face,” maintains the actor, who is busy with projects such as Psycho, V, Dhanush’s next and The Girl on The Train.

Aditi further shares that what one chooses to wear or not should be solely his or her decision and no one should have that liberty to pass a judgement on their choice. “One can suggest but it’s not right to make negative comments. What I like might not be loved by others. That does not mean my choice is right and everyone else is wrong. I am very instinctive when it comes to fashion. I dress up the way I want to at that point in time. I don’t think I have a particular kind of style. I know some people would do anything to be fashionable, that’s good but they sometimes overdo it. Being fashionable is not a burden; it’s an extension of who you are. There’s no need to fit into any particular norm,” Aditi says.

