Ae Dil Hai Mushkil closest to my heart, says Karan Johar as movie clocks three years

Karan Johar is celebrating three years of his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The director has called the film ‘closest to his heart’.

bollywood Updated: Oct 28, 2019 17:40 IST

Asian News International
Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor had the lead roles in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor had the lead roles in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
         

As multi-starrer movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil clocked three years of its release on Monday, the film’s director Karan Johar marked the day by sharing a picture of the hit movie.

Karan shared a poster of the movie on Instagram and wrote: “A film closest to my heart....had the best time filming it and have indelible memories! Thank you to the entire cast and crew that made this experience so memorable. ...it’s about the liberation of a broken heart.” @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb @anushkasharma #ranbirkapoor@dharmamovies

 

The story of the film revolved around musician Ayan’s (Ranbir Kapoor) quest for true love. His desire, however, remains unfulfilled as the one he loves, Alizeh (Anushka Sharma) does not reciprocate his feelings. In his journey, he comes across different people who make him realize the power of unrequited love.

Directed and written by Karan Johar, the film grossed Rs 152.60 crore at the box office. The flick also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan in lead roles.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 17:40 IST

