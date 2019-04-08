After Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra to play a spy in Bhuj: The Pride of India?

Actor Parineeti Chopra did not get enough screen time in her last blockbuster -- Akshay Kumar’s Kesari but is still happy to be a part of the project. The actor has few more projects in her kitty including Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India. And if the reports are to be believed, the actor may be seen in the role of a spy in the film, similar to Alia’s character in Raazi.

According to a report in DNA, a source has claimed, “Parineeti plays an important character — of a femme fatale Heena Rehman — who works for the Indian government and passes information about Pakistan’s attack plans. This is similar to what Alia did as Sehmat in the Meghna Gulzar directorial.”

Alia had played a spy in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi, which went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of 2018. The actor got wide appreciation for her performance in the film and went on to sweep all the major awards for the year.

Parineeti had a limited role as Akshay’s character Havildar Ishar Singh’s wife Jeevani Kaur in Kesari for which she had even told Mumbai Mirror, “When Karan played the song for me I fell in love with it. Now, it’s a running joke between us that I did this film just for that song.”

Besides Bhuj, Parineeti has three more projects in her kitty. She will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Jabariya Jodi. This will be their second film together after their 2014 film Hasee Toh Phasee. She will also be uniting with her Ishaqzaade and Namaste England co-star Arjun Kapoor in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

The actor has just replaced Shraddha Kapoor in the Saina Nehwal biopic and recently posted a picture on her Instagram account confirming the same. She posted a picture sitting beside a badminton racquet and a shuttlecock and captioned it, “Post training bliss! #Saina.”

