After Indoo Ki Jawaani, Mika and Badshah recreate Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag for Ginny Weds Sunny. Watch teaser

bollywood

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 16:13 IST

Musicians Mika Singh, Badshah and Neha Kakar have teamed up to recreate the hit song Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag for the upcoming Netflix original, Ginny Weds Sunny. Meanwhile, the song has also been recreated for Kiara Advani’s upcoming film, Indoo Ki Jawaani.

Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam play lead roles in Ginny Weds Sunny. The song is slated to land online Tuesday. The musicians and actors shared the song’s teaser online on Saturday.Sharing it, Vikrant wrote on Instagram, “Get ready to witness the hottest, the biggest wedding party anthem of the year! Come join the party.” The teaser video shows a colourful set with Mika leading the gang as they groove to the hook line “sawan mein lag gayi aag, dil mera haaye”.

The new song has been composed by Mika and Payal Dev, crooned by Mika, Neha Kakkar and Badshah and written by Mika, Payal Dev, Badshah and Mohsin Shaikh.

About the recreation, music composer Mika said in a press statement, “The sneak-peek of the song is our party invite to the listeners. I was happy to work with such talented artists for Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag. Everyone involved with the creation of this song wants the listeners to enjoy and be entertained. I’m eagerly waiting for the song to be released.”

Also read: Mira Kapoor wanted to celebrate both kids’ birthdays together, says Misha complained to Shahid Kapoor ‘that she wants a birthday of her own’

Payal added, “Collaborating with Mika Singh, Badshah and Neha Kakkar for a fun party track was amazing. All the three artists rendering the song bring their unique touch to it, making it a wholesome party number. I’m very excited about the song’s release. It is packed with entertainment and vibrant ambience.”

Ginny Weds Sunny is directed by Puneet Khanna, written by Navjot Gulati and Sumit Arora; and also stars Ayesha Raza, among others.

Follow @htshowbiz for more