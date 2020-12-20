After Krishna Shroff’s pic with ‘bae’, ex-boyfriend Eban Hyams posts ‘happiness doesn’t start with your relationship’

bollywood

After posting a comment about his ex-girlfriend, Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff, having moved on already after their recent breakup, Ebam Hyams shared a couple of posts about loving yourself, and not being in a rush to settle down.

Earlier this week, Krishna had shared a post with chef Nusret, known on the internet as Salt Bae, and had captioned it, “Bae time.” In the comments section, Eban wrote, “Dang u move quick.”

Ebam took to Instagram Stories to share a couple of posts about self-love. The first one carried the message: “Happiness starts with you. Not with your relationship, not with your job, not with your money. But with you.” He followed it up with a short clip of spiritualist Sadhguru saying, “I’m not saying you shouldn’t fall in love with somebody. But don’t be in a rush to live... At this stage in your life, see how to build yourself up, then things will come to you, in a certain way.”

In the comments section of Krishna’s post with Salt Bae, when one person wrote to Eban that he should consider moving on, Eban replied, “I’m not in a rush bro but thanks haha.”

Krishna and Eban were always forthright about their relationship. They’d first met at Soho House in Mumbai on May 11, 2019, and started dating a month later. In May, the two had gone live on Instagram to celebrate the one-year anniversary of their first meeting. It was then that Eban had hinted at marriage. “This is like our anniversary in a way. We just want to celebrate with you guys. Cheers to you, babe. Cheers to us,” Eban had said.

But in November, Krishna took to Instagram Stories and requested fan clubs to not tag them in posts any more. She wrote, “All you fan clubs are cute and all. But please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren’t together anymore. So stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public.” She also deleted all her pictures with him.

Later that month, Eban dropped a cryptic note on Instagram Stories. “Distance should never effect real friendships, It’s always love regardless,” he wrote.

