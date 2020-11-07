After Poonam Pandey, Milind Soman booked in Goa for running nude on beach, circulating pic

bollywood

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 08:05 IST

A case has been registered against model-actor-fitness promoter Milind Soman, under IPC Section 294 (Obscene acts and songs) and 67 (Punishment for publishing/transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of IT Act for his social media post where he was seen sprinting naked on a Goa beach. This comes after FIR against Poonam Pandey and her subsequent arrest in Goa for shooting an ‘obscene video’.

The South Goa district police on Thursday booked Soman for promoting obscenity, days after a nude photograph of the former supermodel while running on a beach went viral. Pankaj Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police South Goa told ANI that a case has been registered at Colva Police Station under Section 294 IPC and 67 IT Act against Soman. “An organisation called Goa Suraksha Manch had given a complaint against Milind Soman for running nude on a beach in South Goa and then circulating those pictures on social media,” Singh told ANI.

The actor and model had shared the photo on his birthday. He is vacationing in Goa with wife Ankita Konwar, who is also credited as the photographer. “Happy birthday to me 55 and running,” he had captioned the photo. The photo had led to diverse reactions online with many, including scriptwriter Apurva Asrani, pointing how we have been kinder to ‘our nude man’ than nude women, signalling at Poonam.

Poonam and her husband, filmmaker Sam Bombay, were arrested by the Goa Police on Thursday for allegedly trespassing on government property and shooting an ‘obscene’ video at a dam in the Canacona town of South Goa. The couple was granted bail the same day. The case was registered against Poonam after a complaint by the state water reso

urces department, which manages the Chapoli Dam, where the video was shot.