After Shibani Dandekar, sister Anusha supports Rhea Chakraborty: ‘My heart hurts to know what they are doing to our little rabbit’

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 15:19 IST

Shibani Dandekar’s sister, VJ and television host Anusha Dandekar, has come out in support of Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused by Sushant Singh Rajput’s family of abetting his suicide, and slammed the media’s portrayal of her in the case. On Wednesday, Shibani Dandekar penned a note in support of Rhea and said, “I’m with you always.”

Commenting on Shibani’ post, Anusha wrote, “I’m crying, my heart hurts to know what they are doing to our little rabbit... She is our baby sister forever #justiceforrhea.”

Earlier, Shibani had written a lengthy note, condemning the media for ‘(behaving) like complete vultures on a witch-hunt vilifying and torturing an innocent family to breaking point’. She said that she knew Rhea for more than a decade and that she and her family were going through ‘unimaginable trauma’.

“Her basic human rights taken away as the media play judge, jury and executioner! We have seen the death of journalism and frightening side of humanity! What was her crime? She loved a boy, looked after him through his darkest days, put her life on hold to be there for him and when he...took his own life she was crucified. What have we become?” Shibani had written, describing the effect it had on Rhea’s family.

“I’m sorry that so many people let you down, doubted you, weren’t there for you when you needed them the most. I’m sorry that the best thing you did in your life (looking after Sushant) led you to the worst experience of your life...I’m so sorry.. I’m with you always. #JusticeforRhea,” she added.

Recently, in an interview, Rhea said that the media coverage was taking a toll on her mother, to the point that she would have to be hospitalised any day now. Rhea’s possible role in Sushant’s death is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Many from the film fraternity, including Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Minissha Lamba and Lakshmi Manchu, have condemned the ‘media trial’ of Rhea. They have urged the media to let the law take its course and not prematurely declare her guilty.

