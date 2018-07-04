After Zero shoot wrap, Aanand L Rai shares motion poster of horror film, Tumbbad. Watch video

Bollywood director Aanad L Rai, who recently wrapped up the shooting of Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, has unveiled the motion poster of the first horror movie from his stable. Titled Tumbbad, the film is set to hit theatres on October 12.

The filmmaker took to Twitter and wrote, “Too excited to share with you the world of #Tumbbad. Our first in the genre of horror and mystery in association with talented @s0humshah. Aao apne andar ke dar se milen. #Tumbbad12thOCT @cypplOfficial @ErosNow @Kanupriya222 @LittleTownFilms.” The film stars Sohum Shah in the lead role.

Too excited to share with you the world of #Tumbbad. Our first in the genre of horror and mystery in association with talented @s0humshah. Aao apne andar ke dar se milen. #Tumbbad12thOCT @cypplOfficial @ErosNow @Kanupriya222 @LittleTownFilms pic.twitter.com/1GUUmShrk1 — AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) July 4, 2018

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, Tumbbad is a fantasy thriller set in colonial India. Sohum has been working on the film for six years. Aanand is presenting the film that has been written by Ship of Theseus fame Anand Gandhi.

Speaking about his film, Aanand said in a press statement, “Very excited to release Tumbbad this year. Other than great storytelling, Tumbbad is an audio-visual experience on the big screen. Personally, I feel it’s a genre-defining film for our audience.”

“Making Tumbbad has been a six-year long roller-coaster of a ride. Aanand ji has only brought more energy and enthusiasm in me. You feel at home when you are with him because he speaks from his heart. He and his team has given Tumbbad love and care just like a family,” Sohum added.

Earlier in May, Rajkumar Hirani had tweeted about the film, “Just saw an early screening of TUMBBAD. I have not seen a more visually stunning film in a long time. Great camera work, art, costumes. And @s0humshah you are outstanding in the film!@LittleTownFilms.”

Just saw an early screening of TUMBBAD. I have not seen a more visually stunning film in a long time. Great camera work, art, costumes. And @s0humshah you are outstanding in the film!@LittleTownFilms — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) May 19, 2018

Follow @htshowbiz for more