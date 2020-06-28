Age no bar, as Bollywood readies to get back to work? Not really!

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 19:56 IST

Last week, a number of television shows went back on floors with all the [Covid-19 pandemic] precautions. Bollywood films, though, are yet to follow suit. But even as filmmakers/TV producers work overtime to follow all the guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government, makers are in quandary over one particular point that no cast/crew member above the age of 65 years is to be allowed on the sets/shooting areas.

Earlier this month, Indian Film and Television Directors Association (IFTDA) wrote a letter to Maharashtra chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray seeking reconsideration of the said guideline. Another film body, Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA) too wrote to the chief minister. Last week, IFTDA again sent a letter to the government “regarding the permission for the persons above 65 years to work in the industry.”

Although the guideline is yet to be modified, IFTDA president, Ashoke Pandit is “confident that permissions will come in.” He says: The government has been extremely helpful in terms of considering all our other requests. This could totally be an oversight. This point doesn’t just impact actors but so many of our technicians, as well as labourers etc. But I am sure this will be worked out at the earliest.”

In fact, IFTDA letter goes on to mention several names of actors and directors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Mithun Chakraborty, Shakti Kapoor, Dharmendra, David Dhawan, Subhash Ghai, Javed Akhtar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and many others, adding that they are all 65 plus and are “actively working in the industry.”

“Why just actors or directors? There’s an entire army of cast-and-crew. What if I have a light-man or someone in the costume department, or a driver in that age bracket? Honestly, it would be very difficult to work with such a directive,” says filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, whose last film, Gulabo Sitabo featured Bachchan in the lead.

Director Anees Bazmee concurs, saying: “A number of our prominent actors as well as technicians are above 65. How can we just avoid hiring/casting them? Technically, in Indian films, we have so many grandfather/grandmother parts. What will happen to them? Especially, our TV shows are filled with senior citizens’ parts.”

For actor-politician, Paresh Rawal — who turned 65 last month — the guideline is “purely impractical”. He adds: “I am sure they [the government’ will have to change/alter it.” Dhawan, on his part, also feels that “like everyone else, 65 plus actors and technicians should also be allowed to work.” The Coolie No. 1 director says with a smile, “Unlike regular jobs, there can’t be a retirement age for creative people. But I am sure the government will allow them [65 plus actors and technicians] also to work.”

