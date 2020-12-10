Ahead of Durgamati, Anushka Shetty wishes Bhumi Pednekar and the team: ‘Best wishes, looking forward’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 20:35 IST

Actor Anushka Shetty has shared best wishes for the team of Durgamati ahead of the film’s premiere on Amazon Prime on Friday. Durgamati, starring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role, is a remake of Telugu horror thriller Bhaagamathie that starred Anushka in the lead. It is helmed by the director of the original, Ashok.

“Wishing dearest Bhumi Pednekar ,Ashok Garu ,entire cast and crew of #DURGAMATI all the very very very best ... looking forward @bhumipednekar @ashokdirector @primevideoin #DurgamatiOnPrime,” Anushka wrote. Ever since the trailer of Durgamati has come out, fans of Anushka have been comparing the two.

Bhumi has addressed the comparisons saying that they are natural. “I just hope that all fans of Anushka Shetty will watch the film as well,” the actor had said in an interview to Hindustan Times. Durgamati is backed by Akshay Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. The film revolves around an IAS officer who becomes the victim of a political conspiracy. Incarcerated in an old fort, she is possessed by the spirit of a queen who wants revenge.

Bhumi said what struck her the most about the movie was the canvas it provided to her in terms of performance. “We rarely see women-led films where the lead character has so much heroism. The canvas that the film has given me, you rarely see that. I wanted to do something that’s larger-than-life, something that is traditionally done by male actors and stars. I wanted to do a film which blurs that division between both the genders. It’s a film that has given me the opportunity to give the performance of a lifetime,” she said.

She added that she has brought something “unique and original” to the character. “I do this with all of my films. I never really go by an example or look for a reference. This is a remake and there is a certain performance that has been loved and that has already been seen. I had seen ‘Bhaagamathie’, when it released and there was no talk of Durgamati then. So I actually enjoyed watching the film and I really wished that a film like this was made in Hindi because the canvas it gives to the actors is really great. It’s very experimental and only pushes the boundaries,” she said.