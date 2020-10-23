e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Ahead of Laxmmi Bomb release, Akshay Kumar scares Maniesh Paul during video interview. Watch

Ahead of the release of the film Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay Kumar has shared a teaser of a video interview with Maniesh Paul, in which he surprised him by his unannounced arrival.

bollywood Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 12:13 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Akshay Kumar in a still from the promotional video.
Akshay Kumar has shared a quirky promotional video ahead of the release of his upcoming film, Laxmmi Bomb. He is seen scaring host Maniesh Paul by disappearing on him.

Akshay plays a possessed transgender in the horror-comedy. Sharing the teaser of his interview with Maniesh, Akshay wrote, “Maniesh... itna confuse hone ki baat hi nahi hai. Tu mujhse hi baat kar raha tha....ya shayad koi aur bhi tha wahan? Kal pata chalega..stay tuned! (Maniesh...there is nothing to be confused about. You were talking to me... or was there someone else as well? You will get to know tomorrow...stay tuned!).”

 

The video opens with Akshay Kumar and Maniesh Paul seated across each other for a chat. A surprised Maniesh asks him about his sudden appearance, to which Akshay replies, “Laxmmi kabhi bhi aa sakti hai, kaise bhi aa sakti hai, kahi se bhi aa sakti hai (Laxmmi can come at any time, in any way and from anywhere).” A spot boy is then alerting Maniesh to gear up for Akshay’s arrival and he turns around to say that the actor is already there. But as soon as he turns back to look for Akshay at the spot where he was supposed to be, he finds him missing.

The film features Kiara Advani as Akshay’s character Asif’s wife. Ashwini Kalsekar, Sharad Kelkar, Manu Rishi, and Ayesha Raza also play a pivotal roles in the film.

Laxmmi Bomb will release on Disney+ Hotstar on November 9. The film, directed by Raghava Lawrence, is the Hindi remake of the filmmaker’s 2011 Tamil horror comedy Kanchana. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on May 22 but due to the uncertainty amid coronavirus pandemic, the makers decided to release it on streaming.

