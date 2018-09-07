Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tears up during national anthem. Watch video

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan couldn’t hold back her tears during the national anthem, a new video shared online shows. The actor was attending the IMC WE Exhibition 2018 along with other Bollywood personalities such as Shabana Azmi and Sonu Nigam.

In a video posted online by Bollywood fan accounts, Aishwarya can be seen standing for the national anthem, visibly teary-eyed. When it ends, she cries more openly. She can even be seen wiping her tears away as the others gather around her for a photograph. Aishwarya makes a heart gesture at someone off camera.

Aishwarya in 2017 became the first female actor to hoist the national flag at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), Australia’s annual celebration of film from India and the subcontinent. “Thank you so much Melbourne, thank you everyone for giving us such a moment of pride and happiness with so much love and warmth. Celebrating our 70th Independence Day will forever be such a beautiful memory for me and my dearest Aaradhya,” she had said.

A global ambassador for her country - Aishwarya has long been the face of international fashion labels and has also starred in Hollywood films - it was recently announced that she will be honoured with the inaugural Meryl Streep Award for Excellence at the Women in Film and Television (WIFT) India Award.

Aishwarya most recently starred in Fanney Khan, opposite Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She has signed Gulab Jamun, which will reunite her on screen with husband Abhishek Bachchan after a gap of almost a decade.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 12:11 IST