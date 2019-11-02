Aishwarya Rai’s Italian holiday with Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya continues, see their touristy new pics

bollywood

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 09:25 IST

After celebrating her birthday in Rome, actor Aishwarya Rai is enjoying her Italian holiday with husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya. She has shared a cool new family picture of the three as they have fun together.

The new photo shows Aishwarya taking a selfie while Aaradhya puts up the ‘peace sign’. Meanwhile, Abhishek has his back to the camera but his jacket provides the perfect caption to the pic. ‘Forever,’ it reads.

On her birthday on Friday, Aishwarya also shared a family pictures from a brand event that she was a part of on October 30 in Rome. She was joined by both Abhishek and Aaradhya, who decked up in their best formal outfits for the gala event. Check out the pics:

Aishwarya also shared a picture of her parents on her birthday. “Thank You, I love you, unconditionally, eternally,” she wrote with the post. Abhishek also wished Aishwarya with a special post on Instagram.

“Happy birthday Principessa!” he captioned a photograph of Aishwarya, who looked like a princess in a stunning floor-sweeping gown. “Principessa” is Italian for princess, made famous by Roberto Benigni’s popular 1997 film, Life Is Beautiful. Along with Abhishek, Bipasha Basu, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh also showered birthday wishes on the actor in the comments section.

Also read: Neha Bhasin recalls how Anu Malik made her uncomfortable, Sona Mohapatra calls out Sachin Tendulkar for praising Indian Idol

With a career spanning over two decades, Aishwarya has not only earned a name in Bollywood but Bengali and Tamil film industry too. The Umrao Jaan star has also acted in the 2003 Bangla film Choker Bali apart from Bollywood hits including Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Jodha Akbar among others.

Most recently, she appeared in the 2018 release Fanney Khan opposite Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. She has also lent her voice to Angelina Jolie’s titular evil witch character in the Hindi version of the recent release Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 09:25 IST