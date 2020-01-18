Aishwarya Rai to play Binodini Dasi in Pradeep Sarkar’s next?

bollywood

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 15:29 IST

Even as she works on Mani Ratnam’s bilingual film, Ponniyin Selvan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is reportedly in talks for her next project. Reports suggest that Pradeep Sarkar has narrated his script for the film on courtesan-turned-theatre personality Binodini Dasi.

A Mid Day report quoted a source as saying, “The movie will be based on chapters from Binodini’s autobiography, Amar Katha. Producer Vasant Thakkar has procured the rights to the book. The story will begin in Binodini’s old age, well after she has retired from theatre, as she looks back on her life and reflects on the men who exploited her. Aishwarya loved the narration and character graph. She has given a verbal nod, but will sign on the dotted line only after reading the final script.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana, Gautam Gulati, Vindu Dara Singh to enter the house

A career spanning just 12 years and performances in about 80 plays were enough for Kolkata’s theatre buffs to fondly call Binodini the Moon of Star Theatre. She quit the stage at the age of 24, when she was at the peak of her acting career.

Born in 1862, Binodini grew under the tutelage of Girish Chandra Ghosh and appeared in her first performance at the age of 12. She became such a name in the proscenium theatre form of the European genre that European theatre lovers would call her ‘the flower of native stages’. Even Ramkrishna Paramhansa went to see her acting at the National Theatre in 1884.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya’s next film Ponniyin Selvan will feature an ensemble cast, including Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Vikram Prabhu and Mohan Babu, among others. The film went on the floors in Thailand in December where the first schedule will be filmed for over 90 days. Actors Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi are currently filming the first schedule.

Follow @htshowbiz for more