Aishwarya Rai Bachchan takes daughter Aaradhya on lunch date after her school’s sports day. See pics

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 18:55 IST

After Aaradhya’s annual sports day at school on Friday, she enjoyed a lunch date with her mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The two were clicked outside a restaurant in Mumbai and Aaradhya even waved and smiled for the paparazzi.

While Aaradhya wore her school uniform, Aishwarya was dressed in black from head-to-toe, except her white sneakers.

Just a few weeks ago, a video of Aaradhya performing at her school’s annual day programme went viral. During her act, she made an impassioned plea for women’s empowerment and safety. Aishwarya, who was in the audience cheering her on, was joined by husband Abhishek Bachchan, mother Brinda Rai, father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan and sister-in-law Shweta Nanda.

Aaradhya, who is eight years old, has been the paparazzi’s favourite ever since she was a toddler. In an interview with Pinkvilla last year, Aishwarya opened up about the media frenzy surrounding her daughter and said that it was an inescapable part of being in showbiz.

“Protect is the keyword, and it’s the natural instinct of every parent. There’s no getting away from this; it is who we are. And we’ll be like this, I like saying, till my last breath. Having said that, however much we would like to discuss it, it’s not going away. This is the way of our chosen life, this is part of our industry,” she said.

“With paparazzi, we can engage on a human level in requesting, some semblance of sanity around children. If they’re too loud, you can ask them to tone it down, because they’re not going to go away and we aren’t going to disappear from the face of the Earth,” she added.

Aishwarya will be seen next in Mani Ratnam’s ambitious historical drama Ponniyin Selvan, the first poster of which was unveiled earlier this month. The film will feature an ensemble cast, including Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Vikram Prabhu and Mohan Babu, among others.

