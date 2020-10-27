e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone named as most trusted celebs in new TIARA report

Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone named as most trusted celebs in new TIARA report

The new report ranks celebrities on basis of their trustworthiness when they appear in advertisements for various brands.

bollywood Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 16:04 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
In a report released by Ravi Shashtri, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone have been named as top trusted celebs in India.
Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has been named as the most trusted celebrity while Deepika Padukone was voted as the most trusted woman celeb in India, according to a report released late Monday. Titled TIARA Research Report on Celebrities as Human Brands, it was released by the Indian Cricket team coach Ravi Shastri and Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) chief mentor Sandeep Goyal.

Amitabh was voted as most trusted celebrity with a score of 88 while Akshay Kumar was named as the most trusted male celebrity in Bollywood - with a score of 86.8. Deepika ranked number one on the list women celebrities in the industry (82.8) and Anushka Sharma and cricket team captain Virat Kohli ranked at the top of a list of the most trusted celebrity couple.

Hindustantimes

TV star Kapil Sharma was listed as the most trusted celeb on television with a score of 63.2 where Kajol topped the list of female celebs on TV. MS Dhoni and Mithali Raj topped the lists of most trusted celebs in sports - male and female, respectively.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika topped as a couple that India identifies with. The report names Ayushmann Khurrana as the celeb India’s most identified with while Vicky Kaushal, Riteish Deshmukh bagged the title in Bollywood and TV sections. Kareena Kapoor and Bharti Singh were named as female celebs that India most identifies with on TV.

Hindustantimes

Deepika was also named as India’s most glamorous celeb (60.3), closely followed by Priyanka Chopra (57.7). Ranbir Kapoor ranked third with a score of 52.4. Vikrant Massey topped a list of India’s most progressive celeb Mouni Roy topped the list of most progressive female celebs with Ayushmann on top as most progressive male celeb.

The 48-page report was prepared after seeking responses from 60000 people spread across 23 cities in India, including Ahmedabad, Patna, Bangalore, Agra,Delhi-NCR, Ludhiana, Vishakhatpatnam, among several other places. The report is aimed at enabling advertisers identify the best suited celebs for their brand.

