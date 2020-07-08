e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar can’t help gushing over young fan’s love for Housefull 4’s Bala: ‘He’s got the lyrics bang on’

Akshay Kumar can’t help gushing over young fan’s love for Housefull 4’s Bala: ‘He’s got the lyrics bang on’

Actor Akshay Kumar is a hit across all age brackets as the recent video, retweeted by the actor, shows. A young boy can be seen happily dancing to his hit song, Bala from Housefull 4.

bollywood Updated: Jul 08, 2020 09:11 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Akshay Kumar as Bala in Housefull 4.
Akshay Kumar as Bala in Housefull 4.
         

On Tuesday evening, Akshay Kumar shared a video of a cute kid, who is totally in love with his character Bala from the film Housefull 4 and the film’s popular number Bala - Shaitan Ka Saala. The child is TV actor Ravi Dubey’s nephew.

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote: “He’s got the lyrics bang on. Too cute.” Ravi had earlier tweeted the video and had written: “My tiny nephew is a biig fan of @akshaykumar sir Balaaaaaaaaaaa.” The video shows a young boy, no more than 2 years old, all excited to watch the song on his mobile phone. He keeps repeating ‘Bala’ as the song plays on.

Akshay’s Housefull 4 turned out to be a mega hit when it released, making well over Rs 200 crore at the box office. The Hindustan Times review had said: “Housefull 4 is quite the comic extravaganza that offers you a heavy dose of laughter this festive season if you can keep your expectations in check. Watch it if you are a fan of Housefull franchise and, of course, Akshay Kumar, who seems to be getting better with age.”

Akshay, who has been staying home since mid-March when the first coronavirus-related lockdown came into place, is finally getting back to work. Sharing a picture showing the star cast of his next film Bell Bottom, he wrote on Instagram: “Looking forward to doing what we do best! Time we get back to work! #Bellbottom to go on floors next month.” Bell Bottom boasts of a big star cast - apart from Akshay, it will also feature Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor and Lara Dutta.

Also read: ‘No one stands a chance now,’ says Hrithik Roshan as Anil Kapoor gets into beast mode at 63, see his physical transformation

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the story is set in the 1980s and is about one of India’s forgotten heroes. Written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh, the film is slated to be released on April 2, 2021. Bell Bottom is one of the first films to announce resumption of shoots in the wake of coronavirus-induced lockdown, which had suspended production activities across the country.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Karnataka, Telangana could be country’s new Covid-19 hotspots
Karnataka, Telangana could be country’s new Covid-19 hotspots
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey shot dead in police encounter
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey shot dead in police encounter
India’s Covid-19 tally again jumps by over 22,000 cases, close to 7.5 lakh
India’s Covid-19 tally again jumps by over 22,000 cases, close to 7.5 lakh
4km buffers at three key points as troops pull back from Ladakh clash site
4km buffers at three key points as troops pull back from Ladakh clash site
Over 6 months into Covid-19 crisis, 5 mysteries that still shroud coronavirus
Over 6 months into Covid-19 crisis, 5 mysteries that still shroud coronavirus
‘Covid-19 patient’s immune response largely responsible for death, not virus’: Study
‘Covid-19 patient’s immune response largely responsible for death, not virus’: Study
Waqar Younis on why Pakistan has been unable to beat India in World Cups
Waqar Younis on why Pakistan has been unable to beat India in World Cups
Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept showcased as future comes a step closer
Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept showcased as future comes a step closer
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJAC Class 10th Result 2020LadakhVikas DubeySushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In