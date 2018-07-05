Akshay Kumar introduces his ‘wife’ and the Gold team. Here’s who’s playing who in the film

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar revealed the key members of his hockey team in upcoming film, Gold. In a series of tweets, he introduced the actors who are playing important roles in the film based in the pre-Indian Independence period.He started with Mouni Roy who is playing Akshay’s wife Monobina Das in Gold. “Meet Mrs. Monobina Das, my wife,” he wrote.

He then introduced the coach of the underdog team, Samrat, played by Kunal Kapoor. “A brother, a friend and the coach of the dream team. Meet Samrat,” was Akshay’s caption.

Vineet Kumar Singh, who was heavily praised for his work in Mukkabaaz, plays Imtiaz. Then comes Sunny Kaushal, who will be seen as Himmat Singh in Gold.

A brother, a friend and the coach of the dream team. Meet Samrat. @kapoorkkunal @excelmovies pic.twitter.com/1wXFZlJlhj — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 5, 2018

Amit Sadh is the last character he introduced today. Sadh will be playing Raghubir Pratap Singh in the film directed by Reema Kagti.

Gold traces the journey of Tapan Das, the man who dreamt of winning India’s first gold in hockey, post-Independence. India won its first gold medal as an independent nation at the Olympics on the August 12, 1948.

Iske sirf naam mein hi nahi, game mein bhi bohot Himmat hain! Meet Himmat Singh. @SunnyK0 @excelmovies pic.twitter.com/9ZA3jZCNim — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 5, 2018

The sports drama will take the audience back in time to witness the struggle of a team to make the nation proud.

The flick will release this Independence Day, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of free India’s first gold medal at the 1948 Olympics.

When he starts playing, the opposition becomes the spectator. Meet Raghubir Pratap Singh. @TheAmitSadh @excelmovies pic.twitter.com/ibeibRX5w3 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 5, 2018

It will clash with John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate and the Deols’ Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se at the box office. All three films are releasing on the same date.