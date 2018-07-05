 Akshay Kumar introduces his ‘wife’ and the Gold team. Here’s who’s playing who in the film | bollywood | Hindustan Times
  Thursday, Jul 05, 2018
Akshay Kumar introduces his ‘wife’ and the Gold team. Here’s who’s playing who in the film

Akshay Kumar has treated fans with the character posters of his team from Gold as well as Mouni Roy who plays his wife. The film will be released on August 15, 2018.

bollywood Updated: Jul 05, 2018 15:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold is directed by Reema Kagti.
Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold is directed by Reema Kagti.

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar revealed the key members of his hockey team in upcoming film, Gold. In a series of tweets, he introduced the actors who are playing important roles in the film based in the pre-Indian Independence period.He started with Mouni Roy who is playing Akshay’s wife Monobina Das in Gold. “Meet Mrs. Monobina Das, my wife,” he wrote.

He then introduced the coach of the underdog team, Samrat, played by Kunal Kapoor. “A brother, a friend and the coach of the dream team. Meet Samrat,” was Akshay’s caption.

Vineet Kumar Singh, who was heavily praised for his work in Mukkabaaz, plays Imtiaz. Then comes Sunny Kaushal, who will be seen as Himmat Singh in Gold.

Amit Sadh is the last character he introduced today. Sadh will be playing Raghubir Pratap Singh in the film directed by Reema Kagti.

Gold traces the journey of Tapan Das, the man who dreamt of winning India’s first gold in hockey, post-Independence. India won its first gold medal as an independent nation at the Olympics on the August 12, 1948.

The sports drama will take the audience back in time to witness the struggle of a team to make the nation proud.

The flick will release this Independence Day, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of free India’s first gold medal at the 1948 Olympics.

It will clash with John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate and the Deols’ Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se at the box office. All three films are releasing on the same date.

