e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz crosses Rs 300 crore mark worldwide, Karan Johar tweets in celebration

Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz crosses Rs 300 crore mark worldwide, Karan Johar tweets in celebration

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor’s Good Newwz has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide, according to producer Karan Johar.

bollywood Updated: Jan 14, 2020 16:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in a still from Good Newwz.
Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in a still from Good Newwz.
         

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer, Good Newwz, has crossed the Rs 300 crore (gross) mark at the global box office, producer Karan Johar has announced. Taking to Twitter, Karan called the film “The goof-up which is creating a laugh riot around the GLOBE!!”

Good Newwz is a screwball comedy about two couples who experience a mix-up at a fertility clinic, after their sperm is exchanged. While Akshay and Kareena play the sophisticated Batras, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh play the louder Batras.

 

The film has made Rs 190 crore in India, after 18 days of release. It marked Akshay Kumar’s fourth film of the year to hit the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office, following Kesari, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4. The actor will next be seen in the action thriller Sooryavanshi, which is the latest instalment in director Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, whose previous instalments include the two Singham films and Simmba. After that, Akshay will appear in the horror comedy Laxxmi Bomb and then in Prithviraj.

Good Newwz received positive reviews from critics as well, who praised the mix of humour and emotions. Thanking fans for the positive reception, Akshay said in a statement, “We are extremely overwhelmed with the response coming in for Good Newwz as it’s a subject which had to be shared with the audience. It’s an important subject and I thank the viewers not only in India but also overseas that they have accepted us with open hearts. With this film, I am confident that a movie with good messaging and subject will always fetch success and appreciation.”

The film will likely experience a drop, thanks to two new films taking over the majority of screens. On Friday, Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak were released.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘In line with facts’: Beijing reacts to US dropping currency cheat tag
‘In line with facts’: Beijing reacts to US dropping currency cheat tag
Delhi Police to persuade CAA protesters to end Shaheen Bagh agitation: Sources
Delhi Police to persuade CAA protesters to end Shaheen Bagh agitation: Sources
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Dhawan sparkles, but India bowled out for 255
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Dhawan sparkles, but India bowled out for 255
‘Kohli is great, but...’: Pak legend names batsman who gives him great joy
‘Kohli is great, but...’: Pak legend names batsman who gives him great joy
Cong shifts gear in anti-CAA protest. Here’s why this move is significant
Cong shifts gear in anti-CAA protest. Here’s why this move is significant
In rivalry with Toyota, Volkswagen may emerge as the biggest auto giant
In rivalry with Toyota, Volkswagen may emerge as the biggest auto giant
IndiGo pilot de-rostered after complaint of abuse from passenger
IndiGo pilot de-rostered after complaint of abuse from passenger
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
trending topics
Pongal 2020 WishesP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Ritu NandaMakar Sankranti 2020Bollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik RoshanPongal RecipesIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news