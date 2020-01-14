Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz crosses Rs 300 crore mark worldwide, Karan Johar tweets in celebration

bollywood

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer, Good Newwz, has crossed the Rs 300 crore (gross) mark at the global box office, producer Karan Johar has announced. Taking to Twitter, Karan called the film “The goof-up which is creating a laugh riot around the GLOBE!!”

Good Newwz is a screwball comedy about two couples who experience a mix-up at a fertility clinic, after their sperm is exchanged. While Akshay and Kareena play the sophisticated Batras, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh play the louder Batras.

The film has made Rs 190 crore in India, after 18 days of release. It marked Akshay Kumar’s fourth film of the year to hit the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office, following Kesari, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4. The actor will next be seen in the action thriller Sooryavanshi, which is the latest instalment in director Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, whose previous instalments include the two Singham films and Simmba. After that, Akshay will appear in the horror comedy Laxxmi Bomb and then in Prithviraj.

Good Newwz received positive reviews from critics as well, who praised the mix of humour and emotions. Thanking fans for the positive reception, Akshay said in a statement, “We are extremely overwhelmed with the response coming in for Good Newwz as it’s a subject which had to be shared with the audience. It’s an important subject and I thank the viewers not only in India but also overseas that they have accepted us with open hearts. With this film, I am confident that a movie with good messaging and subject will always fetch success and appreciation.”

The film will likely experience a drop, thanks to two new films taking over the majority of screens. On Friday, Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak were released.

