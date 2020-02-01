e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz to release in Hong Kong on February 13, see poster

Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz to release in Hong Kong on February 13, see poster

Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz will hit theatres in Hong Kong on February 13. See new poster.

bollywood Updated: Feb 01, 2020 15:35 IST

Asian News International
Akshay Kumar shares a new poster for Hong Kong release.
Akshay Kumar shares a new poster for Hong Kong release.(Instagram)
         

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will have his latest offering, Good Newwz hit Hong Kong theatres this month. The actor shared a Hong Kong special poster for the film that also starred Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles, announcing that it will release in Hong Kong on February 13.

The 52-year-old actor posted the poster and wrote, “The biggest goof-up is all ready to take over #HongKong! #GoodNewwz releases on 13th February!” The poster features the two lead couples -- Akshay-Kareena and Diljit-Kiara -- with the ladies holding their baby bumps outside the setup of an IVF center.

 

The movie has received an exceptional response in India and joined the Rs 200 crore club in 24 days of release. Good Newwz is a comedy-drama that revolves around two married couples trying to conceive babies but ends up in a major goof-up during in-vitro fertilisation (IVF).

The movie features Kareena Kapoor Khan alongside Akshay, while Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani essay the role of a happy-go-lucky Punjabi couple. Helmed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Zee Studio, the film was released on December 27, 2019.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)



