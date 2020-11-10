e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii breaks viewership record on Disney+ Hotstar, beats Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara

Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii breaks viewership record on Disney+ Hotstar, beats Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara

Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii has broken viewership records, streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar has said.

bollywood Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 16:56 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Akshay Kumar plays a character possessed by the spirit of a transgender person in Laxmii.
Akshay Kumar plays a character possessed by the spirit of a transgender person in Laxmii.
         

Actor Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s Laxmii landed online on Monday, and the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar has said that the film broke viewership records within hours of release. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the film is a remake of his Tamil movie Kanchana and also features Ayesha Raza Mishra, Sharad Kelkar, Tarun Arora, Ashwini Kalsekar, Manu Rishi Chadha, Rajesh Sharma and others.

A social media post from the platform said that the movie “broke all previous records set by any other Bollywood blockbuster within hours of its release.” Previously, Disney+ Hotstar had made a similar announcement after the release of Dil Bechara. “A film that will always be etched in the hearts of all Bollywood fans. Your love has made Dil Bechara the biggest movie opening. Ever,” it had said.

 

An excited Akshay thanked fans and said in a press statement, “I am overwhelmed and overjoyed by the response that Laxmii received. It’s heartening to know that audiences and fans from across the country logged on to Disney+ Hotstar VIP to watch the movie within hours of its release. Who doesn’t love beating records – whether it’s at the box-office or opening night on streaming platforms. Nothing is comparable to this feeling of euphoria.”

Also read: When Keanu Reeves attended Bollywood awards show in a kurta-pyjama, gave best debut award to Preity Zinta. Watch

The film opened to negative reviews and most critics panned it for being insensitive towards the transgender community. The Hindustan Times’ review of the film said, “The film has no business calling itself a horror-comedy. Neither is it particularly funny, nor is it all that scary. Lawrence might as well have called it a drama. Talking of comedy, it’s of such poor quality that you crave for some genuine laughs.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Bihar Election 2020: No dispute regarding NDA leader in Bihar, says state BJP chief
Bihar Election 2020: No dispute regarding NDA leader in Bihar, says state BJP chief
Bihar: BJP wins Hajipur, Darbhanga and Keoti, becomes single-largest party
Bihar: BJP wins Hajipur, Darbhanga and Keoti, becomes single-largest party
Bihar Live: Tejasvi Surya congratulates PM Modi ahead of results
Bihar Live: Tejasvi Surya congratulates PM Modi ahead of results
Repeated attempts being made to bring bilateral issues into SCO agenda: PM
Repeated attempts being made to bring bilateral issues into SCO agenda: PM
‘Time to stop blaming EVM’: Karti Chidambaram to Congress doubters
‘Time to stop blaming EVM’: Karti Chidambaram to Congress doubters
UK trying to resolve issue holding up Vijay Mallya’s extradition as quickly as possible
UK trying to resolve issue holding up Vijay Mallya’s extradition as quickly as possible
BioNTech to price Covid-19 vaccine below market rates
BioNTech to price Covid-19 vaccine below market rates
Watch why Donald Trump slammed Covid vaccine breakthrough claim by Pfizer
Watch why Donald Trump slammed Covid vaccine breakthrough claim by Pfizer
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi Yadav

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In