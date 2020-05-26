e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj sets to be destroyed before monsoon, scenes yet to be shot

Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj sets to be destroyed before monsoon, scenes yet to be shot

The sets of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming period epic, Prithviraj, will be taken down before the monsoon, because of the delay caused in filming due to the coronavirus lockdown.

bollywood Updated: May 26, 2020 09:13 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Actor Akshay Kumar arrives at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Sooryavanshi.
Actor Akshay Kumar arrives at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Sooryavanshi.(IANS)
         

Sets created for the upcoming period epic Prithviraj,starring Akshay Kumar, will be taken down, because the cost of maintaining them during the coronavirus lockdown was proving to be too high to bear. With no filming expected to take place before the monsoon, the filmmakers reportedly took the decision to destroy the Dahisar sets, YashRaj Films has confirmed.

A Mid-Day report quoted a source as saying, “The head honchos of Yash Raj Films had kept the set standing over the past two months, hoping that the situation would improve soon. However, with the rains only weeks away, it doesn’t seem feasible to retain the set any longer. The makers are currently procuring necessary permission to have it pulled down. Akshay had filmed a major portion of the Chandraprakash Dwivedi-directed drama at the Dahisar set before the lockdown was announced, but some crucial sequences have yet to be shot.”

According to YashRaj, the sequences will now be shot at an indoor set, once filming is allowed to resume. Two sets were erected at Dahisar, according to the report. One was a palace and the other an arena in which an action sequence was supposed to be filmed.

Also read: Akshay Kumar, R Balki shoot for Covid-19 awareness campaign at Mumbai studio, use ‘all precautions’. See pics

Prithviraj was supposed to release around Diwali this year, with beauty queen Manushi Chhillar making her film debut opposite Akshay. Another of his films, Sooryavanshi, was ready for release in March, but was delayed. The actor’s Laxxmi Bomb is rumoured to be headed directly to a streaming platform.

It was recently reported that Akshay filmed a Covid-19 awareness campaign at a Mumbai studio with director R Balki, having taken all the necessary precautions, including wearing masks and working with minimal crew.

Mixing patients may worsen Covid-19 spread, warn private hospitals
70,000 cases in 15 days: Tracking the rapid spread of Covid-19 across India
India’s Covid-19 tally over 1.45 lakh; 6,535 cases, 146 deaths recorded in last 24 hours
Local explosives used to trigger Pulwama attack
As tension grows, China scales up presence by 5K troops on its side of LAC
Virtual rallies, letter from PM Modi to mark BJP’s first year in office
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Now, ‘Banana Covid’ hits plantations
