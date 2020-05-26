Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj sets to be destroyed before monsoon, scenes yet to be shot

bollywood

Updated: May 26, 2020 09:13 IST

Sets created for the upcoming period epic Prithviraj,starring Akshay Kumar, will be taken down, because the cost of maintaining them during the coronavirus lockdown was proving to be too high to bear. With no filming expected to take place before the monsoon, the filmmakers reportedly took the decision to destroy the Dahisar sets, YashRaj Films has confirmed.

A Mid-Day report quoted a source as saying, “The head honchos of Yash Raj Films had kept the set standing over the past two months, hoping that the situation would improve soon. However, with the rains only weeks away, it doesn’t seem feasible to retain the set any longer. The makers are currently procuring necessary permission to have it pulled down. Akshay had filmed a major portion of the Chandraprakash Dwivedi-directed drama at the Dahisar set before the lockdown was announced, but some crucial sequences have yet to be shot.”

According to YashRaj, the sequences will now be shot at an indoor set, once filming is allowed to resume. Two sets were erected at Dahisar, according to the report. One was a palace and the other an arena in which an action sequence was supposed to be filmed.

Also read: Akshay Kumar, R Balki shoot for Covid-19 awareness campaign at Mumbai studio, use ‘all precautions’. See pics

Prithviraj was supposed to release around Diwali this year, with beauty queen Manushi Chhillar making her film debut opposite Akshay. Another of his films, Sooryavanshi, was ready for release in March, but was delayed. The actor’s Laxxmi Bomb is rumoured to be headed directly to a streaming platform.

It was recently reported that Akshay filmed a Covid-19 awareness campaign at a Mumbai studio with director R Balki, having taken all the necessary precautions, including wearing masks and working with minimal crew.

Follow @htshowbiz for more