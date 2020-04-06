Akshay Kumar to release song Muskurayega India amid Covid-19 crisis, to star Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan

bollywood

Akshay Kumar, along with Jackky Bhagnani, is all set to release a new single titled Muskurayega India in the times of coronavirus outbreak and made under his banner Cape of Good Films. The actor took to Twitter to release the first look of the song.

He shared a poster featuring a smiling woman’s face with the words Covid, coronavirus and lockdown embossed in the background. It has been sung and composed by Vishal Mishra and penned by Kaushal Kishore.

At a time like this when our days are clouded with uncertainty and life has come to a standstill, bringing you a song of hope. #MuskurayegaIndia song out at 6 PM today.@Jjust_Music #CapeOfGoodFilms @VishalMMishra @jackkybhagnani pic.twitter.com/GN5QZ3x0yO — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 6, 2020

According to a report on Mid-Day, the song is said to feature all from Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao, Sidharth Malhotra to Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday. The actors shot their respective portions at their homes which were then compiled for the music video.

The report quoted Akshay as saying, “At a time when our days are clouded with uncertainty, and life has come to a standstill, we want people to be certain of one thing — everything will be back to normal and all we need to do is put up a united stand against this pandemic. This song is one step towards doing that.”

Jackky also said, “Akshay sir and I felt the only thing that helps, in times of uncertainty, is hope. The proceeds from this song will go towards supporting the central and state governments’ efforts in fighting the virus.”

Akshay recently announced that he has donated Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM-Cares fund to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The 52-year-old actor mentioned that this is the time to do all that one can to help out others.

