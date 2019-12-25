e-paper
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal to Kartik Aaryan, Bollywood stars attend Jackky Bhagnani’s birthday bash

Jackky Bhagnani celebrated his 35th birthday with a big party that was attended by many Bollywood stars, including Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

Several Bollywood celebrities were seen at Jackky Bhagnani’s birthday bash.
Several Bollywood celebrities were seen at Jackky Bhagnani’s birthday bash.(Varinder Chawla)
         

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani rang in his 35th birthday in style, with a lavish party at his Mumbai home on Tuesday night. The birthday bash was attended by several Bollywood celebrities.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal made an entry together. While the actor kept it casual in an orange T-shirt and jeans, his girlfriend wore a black top and a snakeskin print skirt.

Kartik Aaryan, who is basking in the success of his latest release Pati Patni Aur Woh, arrived at the party with producer Dinesh Vijan. He was seen in a floral shirt and black pants.

Sisters Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar posed for the paparazzi together. The actor rocked a black crop top and high-waist skirt with a thigh-high slit, while her sister wore a silver one-shoulder midi dress.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Kartik Aaryan and Dinesh Vijan, Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar at Jackky Bhagnani’s birthday party.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Kartik Aaryan and Dinesh Vijan, Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar at Jackky Bhagnani’s birthday party. ( Varinder Chawla )

Yami Gautam made heads turn in a strappy silver dress. Nora Fatehi posed for the shutterbugs with her Street Dancer 3D co-star Varun. Rakul Preet was dressed in black from head to toe.

Yami Gautam, Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi, Rakul Preet at Jackky Bhagnani’s birthday party.
Yami Gautam, Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi, Rakul Preet at Jackky Bhagnani’s birthday party. ( Varinder Chawla )

Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Sophie Choudry were also clicked at Jackky’s birthday party. Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari came with his wife and filmmaker Ashwini Iyer Tiwari.

Aditya Roy Kapur, Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Sophie Choudry at Jackky Bhagnani’s birthday party.
Aditya Roy Kapur, Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Sophie Choudry at Jackky Bhagnani’s birthday party. ( Varinder Chawla )

Tusshar Kapoor, Kim Sharma, Varun’s niece Anjini Dhawan and producer Jay Shewakramani also attended the bash.

Anjini Dhawan, Tusshar Kapoor, Kim Sharma at Jackky Bhagnani’s birthday party.
Anjini Dhawan, Tusshar Kapoor, Kim Sharma at Jackky Bhagnani’s birthday party. ( Varinder Chawla )

Jackky, the son of producer Vashu Bhagnani, made his debut as an actor with Vivek Sharma’s Kal Kissne Dekha in 2009. The film failed to make a mark at the box office. He has also acted in films like F.A.L.T.U, Rangezz and Welcome To Karachi. His most recent Bollywood outing was Mitron, which marked the big screen debut of television actor Kritika Kamra.

In 2016, Jackky made his debut as a producer with Omung Kumar’s Sarbjit, which starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Randeep Hooda. His next production venture is Nitin Kakkar’s Jawaani Jaaneman, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Alaya Furniturewalla and Tabu, which will hit the screens on January 31, 2020.

