Takda Rava: After Alia Bhatt-starrer Prada, Jackky Bhagnani’s label drops new song

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 17:09 IST

After entertaining audiences with Alia Bhatt-starrer Prada, Jackky Bhagnani’s record label JJust Music dropped another groovy track Takda Rava.

The melodious track is penned, composed and sung by Vishal Mishra, who gained popularity with the famous melody Kaise Hua from Kabir Singh. The singer-composer shared his experience of filming and recording the song which is helmed by Mudassar Khan.

Watch the song Takda Rava here:

“Takda Rava is a very special song to me. It’s been a magical experience. For the first time, we have tried mixing RnB (Rhythm and blues) with dance and pop and for the very first time, I am dancing and singing on the streets of London. We even did a surprise concert and shot it for the song at Piccadilly Circus which has never been done,” he expressed.

Vishal also thanked actor Jackky Bhagnani for giving him the opportunity to work for the record label, JJust Music. ‘‘It’s a great experience to work with Jackky Bhagnani. Because he is an artist himself he totally understands what is it like making a song and hence gives you a whole sky to explore which makes you very comfortable and helps you bet at your best,” he said.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 17:08 IST