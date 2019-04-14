Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna tell Karan Kapadia ‘it’s going to be hard and you have to be confident’

Debutant Karan Kapadia says his cousin sister Twinkle Khanna and his brother-in-law Akshay Kumar have asked him to work hard and stay focussed to sustain in the film industry. Karan will be making his Bollywood debut with Blank, directed by Behzad Khambata.

He opened up about the suggestion while interacting with the media at a wrap-up party of the film here. “Akshay and Twinkle told me to give my best. They told me it’s going to be hard and ‘you have to be confident with whatever you do’. But when they watched rushes of the film, they felt confident of me and told me just to focus on my work.”

Also read: Alia Bhatt reveals she shot Kalank, Brahmastra simultaneously, ‘some days were impossible to get by’

Akshay has also done a special song for the film. Talking about the song, Karan said: “It’s going to be out soon. I can’t talk much about it. I am looking forward to see the reaction.”

The story of the action thriller revolves around the life of a suicide bomber, essayed by Karan. It also stars Sunny Deol.

On working with Sunny, he said: “I was feeling nervous than confident because when you work with such a seasoned actor, you feel little intimidated. Once you start, then, you sort of get into the motion of things. It becomes easier to work.”

To the question if Sunny mentored him, Karan said, “I don’t know about that but he definitely gave me some incredible advice. He told me to stay calm all the time. Whenever I used to get worked up or nervous about anything, he would just calm me down.”

The film is slated to be released on May 3.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 13:01 IST